Fox’s Last Man Standing won the Friday night ratings demographic wars, becoming the champ among 18-49 adults with a 1.3/7 ratings share and 6.04 million viewers. The show was down from its 1.8 last week, but still had enough to carry the flag.

That wasn’t enough, though, to take the overall total audience crown, which was won by CBS with a 7.16 million tally on an 0.8/4 ratings share.

The Fox network saw new show The Cool Kids take a slight dip but still perform impressively, scoring a 1.1/5 ratings share and 4.84 million audience total. That was down from its 1.3 debut. At 9 PM, Hell’s Kitchen returned for its second show of the new season with a 0.8/4 and 2.76 million total audience.

On CBS, MacGyver held steady, did a 0.7/3 and 5.77 million total audience, with Hawaii Five-0 (0.8/4 and 7.26 million) and Blue Bloods (0.8/4 ratings share and 8.50 million total audience) down a tick.

At ABC, the season premieres of Fresh Off The Boat (0.6/3 and 2.86 million) and Speechless (0.5/2 and 2.85 million) fared okay in their new time slots, albeit trailing Fox. The second season of Child Support (0.4/2 and 2.07 million total) and 20/20 (0.4/2 and 2.51 million) closed the evening.

NBC saw its new drama Manifest with an 0.5/2 and 3.02 million to start things off, with newcomer New Amsterdam (0.4/2 and 2.63 million and warhorse Dateline (0.6/3 and 3.18 million) concluding things.

 