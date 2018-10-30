In an effort to encourage young voters to use their voice and vote, Freeform has partnered with ATTN: for the “March to the Polls” campaign which includes actors from shows such as grown-ish and the forthcoming Fosters spinoff Good Trouble.

The PSA campaign includes Freeform talent Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Deon Cole, Trevor Jackson, Chloe & Halle Bailey, and more talk about how voter wait time during the 2016 presidential election was only an average of 11 minutes. They share some of the menial things everyone does on a daily basis that take 11 minutes — and encourage viewers to take the time to vote on November 6 during the Midterm Elections.

Freeform will also dedicate its on-air promo time on November 6, to amplify information about polling locations and deadlines to vote. In addition, at the 11-minute mark of all programming throughout the day, a reminder will pop-up on television screens reminding viewers to get out and vote. Freeform is leading by example and will encourage their staff to take time off and vote on November 6.

This campaign embraces Freeform’s commitment to its tagline “a little forward,” which continues to set itself apart from other content platforms by reinforcing stories that energize and empower young adults to embrace their voices and celebrate the power of possibility and inclusivity.