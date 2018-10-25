Fox News has unveiled several pricing tiers for its Fox Nation subscription streaming outlet, which will launch November 27.

Basic options for subscribers are $6 a month or $65 a year, but Fox is also offering four tiers of “founding member” subscriptions. Those packages, which bundle merchandise such as a collectible coins, hats, glasses, medals and watches with the streaming platform, will be available for presale a month before launch, at prices ranging from $60 to $1,200.

Fox Nation will feature Fox News personalities such as Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham and Brit Hume as well as original programming hosted by Jesse Watters, Tomi Lahren, Pete Hegseth, Britt McHenry and Tyrus.

“We are incredibly excited to bring our viewers exclusive access, content and experiences from our Fox News stars at an attainable price,” said John Finley, Senior Vice President of Development & Production. “In an on-demand era of viewers watching content wherever and whenever they want, Fox Nation will complement and enhance our powerhouse Fox News programming for the loyal superfans who want to remain connected to our signature platforms.”

This Sunday, Fox News will air a one-hour special, Fox Nation First Look, originating in front of an audience in San Diego and offering a preview of the SVOD service.

In the coming weeks, Fox News will move even more to the center of the corporate stage at the former 21st Century Fox, which is in the process of getting regulatory approval to sell most of itself to Disney. The remaining assets at the Murdoch-controlled company will include Fox News Channel, FS1, the Fox broadcast network and a portfolio of local TV stations.