Fox News Channel ran away with basic cable ratings in October. Donald Trump’s fave network dominated all of basic cable for the month, both in total day and primetime. The milestone marks 28 consecutive months as the most-watched basic cable network in total day with 1.7 million total viewers, and the fifth consecutive month as the most-watched basic cable network in primetime with 2.8 million total viewers.

Among cable news networks FNC has bested its competition for 202 consecutive months in primetime total viewers, beating CNN, MSNBC and HLN combined; in total day, FNC outpaced CNN and MSNBC combined.

FNC’s primetime 2.829M viewers, ran a lap ahead of MSNBC’s 1.575M and CNN’s 931K. In the news demo, FNC’s 540K topped CNN’s 290K and MSNBC’s 281K.

FNC’s 1.685M total viewers in total day trounced MSNBC’s 909K and CNN’s 689K. In the key 25-54 year old age bracket, FNC’s 332K edged out CNN’s 201K and MSNBC’s 161K.

For the month of October, FNC claimed 13 of the top 15 cable news programs in total viewers and nine of the top-10 cable news programs in the news demo.

As midterm-election rhetoric and violence heated up in October, FNC programs accounted for the Top-5 cable news programs in both total viewers and the 25-54 demo. Hannity was the most-watched cable news program for a seventh consecutive month, with 3.5 million in total viewers as well as 680K viewers in the 25-54 demo.

Conversely, another cable news darling, Rachel Maddow marked her first month since February of 2017 outside Top 5 status in both metrics. Maddow ranked No. 6 in total viewers (2.577M) and No. 7 in the demo (486K).

Six FNC programs delivered best-yet numbers in overall audience, including Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Story with Martha MacCallum, The Ingraham Angle, Outnumbered Overtime with Harris Faulkner, The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino and FOX News @ Night with Shannon Bream.

In total viewers, the month’s top cable news programs were: Hannity (3.495M)), Tucker Carlson Tonight (3.231M), The Ingraham Angle (2.973M), The Five (2.838M), Special Report with Bret Baier (2.668M)

Sean Hannity also topped the chart in the news demo (680K), followed by Carlson (642K), Laura Ingraham (585K), The Five (499K), and MacCallum (493K).