Fox has given a put pilot commitment to Let’s Spend the Night Together, a one-hour dramedy inspired by the French series Quadras, from Californication creator Tom Kapinos, Empire director and executive producer Sanaa Hamri, Endemol Shine North America and 20th Century Fox TV, where Hamri is under an overall deal.

Written by Kapinos, inspired by the French series Quadras from Endemol Shine France, Let’s Spend the Night Together is described as a structurally inventive dramedy, in which the entire first season takes place over the course of single night at a wedding. As we get to know the wedding party, we’ll learn surprising reveals about both their present and past. We’ll see that things aren’t always what they seem and explore the complicated bonds of love, friendship and family at different stages of life.

Kapinos executive produces with Hamri, who also directs. Sharon Levy and Nicolas Coppermann executive produce for Endemol Shine North America. Francois-Xavier Demaison, who starred in the French series, also executive produces. 20th Century Fox TV and Endemol Shine North America co-produce.

The French series Quadras was created by Mélissa Drigeard and Vincent Juillet. The series aired on Belgium’s La Une and France’s M6 for one season in 2017. You can watch a trailer without English subtitles below.

Kapinos created, wrote and executive produced all seven seasons of dark comedy series Californication. He most recently developed for television drama Lucifer for Fox/WBTV and co-created half-hour comedy White Famous, executive produced by Jamie Foxx, which aired for one season on Showtime.

Hamri has been with Empire from the show’s launch in 2015, starting as co-executive producer/director and rising to executive producer. Her other directing credits include episodes of Shameless, Rectify and Glee, as well as feature films, such as Something New (2006), The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 (2008), and Just Wright (2010).

At Fox, Endemol Shine North America also has drama Sisters with a put pilot commitment.

