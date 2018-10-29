Fox has firmed up its winter schedule, setting premiere dates for the final season of Gptham, new dramas The Passage and Proven Innocent as well as the second installments of Seth MacFarlane’s The Orville and Cosmos and Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours To Hell and Back.

Following the December 13 end of Thursday Night Football on Fox, the network will bring back its fall 2017 Thursday lineup of Gotham and The Orville starting January 3. It will be the fifth and final season of the Batman-themed drama and second for MacFarlane’s space romp.

Like with The Orville series premiere, which aired on Sunday behind an NFL doubleheader, the series’ sophomore installment too is getting a Sunday launch, on Dec. 30, following an NFL doubleheader.

Sophomore medical drama The Resident, which has a full-season order, will have its winter premiere on January 14. It will be used to launch new vampire thriller drama The Passage. The serialized newcomer will take over the 9 PM while procedural 9-1-1, which has a shorted order of 18 episodes and will return in the spring.

Fox’s Wednesday dramas, Empire and Star, also have limited 18-episode runs, and the network is making the night unscripted while they are on a break. Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours To Hell and Back will debut its second season on the night January 2 at 8 PM, followed by the previously announced series premiere of celebrity competition series The Masked Singer at 9 PM.

The Emmy and Peabody-winning Cosmos returns for its second installment, beginning March 3 in its old Sunday 9 PM. It again will air as a global event on Fox and National Geographic in 172 countries and 43 languages. To make room for the limited series, Fox is reshuffling its Sunday lineup, with Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy changing slots and freshman Rel, which had been intended for a fall run, leaving the schedule.

Also previously announced, the live musical production of the groundbreaking, Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Rent premieres Sunday, January 27 (7:00-10:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed).

FOX MIDSEASON 2018-2019 PREMIERE DATES RECAP

(Times for All-New Episodes are ET/PT Except as Noted)

Sunday, Dec. 30:

8-9PM ET/5-6 PM PT THE ORVILLE (Special Premiere) Live to all time zones

9-9:30 PM FAMILY GUY (encore)

9:30-10 PM REL (encore)

Tuesdays, beginning Jan. 1:

8-9 PM THE GIFTED (Winter Premiere)

9-10 PM LETHAL WEAPON (Winter Premiere)

Wednesdays, beginning Jan. 2:

8-9 PM GORDON RAMSAY’S 24 HOURS TO HELL AND BACK (Season Premiere)

9-10 PM THE MASKED SINGER (Series Premiere)

Thursdays, beginning Jan. 3:

8-9 PM GOTHAM (Season Premiere)

9-10 PM THE ORVILLE (Time Period Premiere)

Mondays, beginning Jan. 14:

8-9 PM THE RESIDENT (Winter Premiere)

9-10 PM THE PASSAGE (Series Premiere)

Sunday, Jan. 27:

7-10 PM ET live / RENT (Live Musical Event) PT tape-delayed

Fridays, beginning Feb. 15:

8-8:30 PM LAST MAN STANDING

8:30-9 PM THE COOL KIDS

9-10:00 PM PROVEN INNOCENT (Series Premiere)

Sundays, beginning March 3:

7:30-8 PM BOB’S BURGERS (Time Period Premiere)

8-8:30 PM THE SIMPSONS

8:30-9 PM FAMILY GUY (Time Period Premiere)

9-10 PM COSMOS: POSSIBLE WORLDS (Premiere)