Fox has given a script commitment plus penalty to Home Economics, a single-camera family comedy form writers Michael Colton and John Aboud (A Futile and Stupid Gesture, Penguins Of Madagascar), producers Eric and Kim Tannenbaum (Two And A Half Men) and Lionsgate TV.

Written by Colton and Aboud, Home Economics, inspired by Colton’s family, uses sibling rivalry to explore the most taboo but also the most relatable of subjects: money. The series follows three adult siblings: one in the 1 percent, one middle-class, and one barely holding on.

Fox

Colton and Aboud executive produce with Kim and Eric Tannenbaum via The Tannenbaum Company. Jason Wang is co-executive producer. Fox co-produces with The Tannenbaum Company and Lionsgate TV.

Home Economics is the latest sale The Tannenbaum Co. under its overall deal with Lionsgate TV. The list includes Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, an hourlong musical dramedy from Austin Winsberg, Paul Feig and Universal Music Group at NBC.

The Tannenbaum Company

The Tannenbaum Co.’s credits include Two and A Half Men, The Odd Couple, Freeform’s Young & Hungry, TV Land’s Impastor and TBS’ The Last O.G. starring Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish and executive produced by Jordan Peele. The company is repped by CAA and attorney Jeff Finklestein.

Colton and Aboud co-wrote features A Futile and Stupid Gesture, Penguins of Madagascar and The Comebacks. In TV, the duo for Childrens Hospital and animated comedy series Sit Down Shut Up. Colton & Aboud are repped by CAA, 3 Arts, and attorney Jared Levine.