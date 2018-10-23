EXCLUSIVE: Longtime Twentieth Century Fox feature film executive Daria Cercek is exiting to join New Line Cinema. Cercek, who held the title of senior veep at Fox, will become Executive Vice President, Production at New Line. The hire was confirmed by New Line president/Chief Creative Officer Richard Brener. Cercek starts her new job October 29 and she will report to Brener.

While there is currently much uncertainty in the halls of Fox as the staff prepares to integrate under the Disney umbrella and embrace a streaming future, Cercek’s move to New Line has been percolating for some time. Given her impressive track record for developing comedies, and New Line’s prodigious output of them, she seems a glove fit for the new post.

Among the films Cercek shepherded at Fox are the last three films in the X-Men franchise, but her comedy resume is particularly impressive and includes Spy, The Heat, The Other Woman, Snatched, and Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates. The Heat was the first script she brought in while a junior exec at Fox, and it led to Fox making an overall deal with director Paul Feig for R-rated comedies.

She’ll jump right in and work on the development and production of original scripts, literary adaptations, existing IP, and franchises for New Line.

“Daria has built a reputation as one of the most well-regarded executives in the industry,” Brener said. “To this day, I’ve never heard so many people speak so highly of someone. In addition to her quality relationships with the creative community, Daria brings a breadth of experience and an impressive track record. She will be a tremendous asset to New Line and we’re so excited to welcome her to the team.”

Before Cercek joined Fox as a creative executive in 2010, she worked as a junior exec for producer Scott Stuber, and before that worked for Paula Wagner while she was CEO at United Artists. Cercek graduated from Brown and began as a literary assistant at William Morris in New York, before shifting to the motion-picture-lit department at CAA in Los Angeles.