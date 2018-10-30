Fox has given a script commitment plus penalty to Strangers, a one-hour drama based on the bestselling book by Dean Koontz, from Teen Wolf and Criminal Minds creator Jeff Davis, Drop Dead Diva creator alum Josh Berman and Sony Pictures TV, where Berman and his Osprey Productions are under a deal.

Written by Davis, based on Koontz’s book, Strangers tells the story of several different people, thousands of miles apart, from different walks of life, finding themselves struck by unusual fears and sudden phobias. A novelist in California suffers unbearable sleep terrors. In Boston, a surgeon’s intense panic attacks threaten her career. A priest in Chicago dreads the rise of the moon. An ex-Marine develops a paralyzing fear of the dark. They’re all connected by a forgotten trauma, repressed memories now surfacing and leading each of them to one destination: a small motel in Nevada where a dark secret lies hidden–one that could change the course of humanity itself.

Davis executive produces with Berman and Chris King via Osprey Productions. Koontz also executive produces. Fox co-produces with Sony Pictures TV and Osprey Productions.

Davis created and served as showrunner on Teen Wolf, which ran for six seasons and was the highest-rated scripted series in network history. He also created and executive produces drama series Criminal Minds, which was renewed for its 14th season on CBS. Davis also has a live-action reboot of Aeon Flux in development at MTV, with The Walking Dead/Fear The Walking Dead’s Gale Anne Hurd.

Berman began his career as a writer on the first season of CBS’ CSI. He was on staff for six years, rising to executive producer. Berman went on to serve as a consulting producer on Fox’s Bones for four seasons, before creating Drop Dead Diva for Sony TV, which ran on Lifetime for six seasons. He was also a consulting producer on Sony TV’s NBC drama series The Blacklist. Most recently Berman created ABC’s Notorious and served as an executive producer on Daytime Divas.

Osprey Productions is repped by CAA and attorneys Ken Richman and Jason Hendler.