Coming off a long run on ABC’s The Middle, Tim Hobert is taking another single-camera family comedy about a harried mom. Fox has bough Jill At Her Worst, a single-camera comedy project from former The Middle executive producer Hobert and The Middle producer Warner Bros. TV.

Written and executive produced by Hobert, Jill At Her Worst centers around devoted mother Jill, who puts her family’s needs before her own, making her a flawed, funny mess – as narrated by her husband, who loves her dearly.

Fox co-produces with Warner Bros. TV.

Hobert joined The Middle as a co-executive producer in Season 2, rising to executive producer for seasons 7-9. His earlier series credits include stints on Scrubs, Spin City and Community. He is repped by UTA.