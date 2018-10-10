Fox has given a script commitment with penalty to I Just Do, a multi-camera comedy starring and co-written by comedian Chris Spencer. It hails from LeBron James’ SpringHill Entertainment and Warner Bros. TV where the company is based.

Written by John Beck, Ron Hart and Spencer, I Just Do is inspired by Spencer’s standup. It’s about an African-American family therapist (Spencer) and his loving and expressive Latina wife living beyond their means in an upper-middleclass neighborhood, where they are raising twin teenagers with the “help” of their intrusive parents. The co-mingling of Black and Latino cultures gives a unique perspective on the universal challenges of marriage and family.

Beck and Hart executive produce alongside James and Maverick Carter via SpringHill Entertainment. Spencer and his manager, J.P. Williams, co-executive produce.

It’s been a very busy broadcast selling season for SpringHill with four projects set up so far. I Just Do joins Hoops and Brotherly Love at NBC and Lean On Me at the CW. The company is repped by WME.

Beck & Ron Hart are repped by Paradigm, manager Rob Golenberg and attorneys Jared Levine & Priya Verma.

Actor-comedian Spencer was the first host of the syndicated late-night talk show Vibe. He is repped by WME and Williams. Here is an example of his standup: