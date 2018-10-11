Fox has given a script commitment plus penalty to Saturday Night Special, a police drama from Black List writer Robert Specland (Nyad), producer Marc Platt (La La Land, Fox’s Grease: Live!) and 20th Century Fox TV, where Platt’s Marc Platt Productions has a deal.

Fox

Written by Specland, Saturday Night Special is a grounded police soap exploring a tight-knit group of Washington D.C. cops with focus on the wildest, most dangerous shift of the week, giving us an in-depth look at the police force from the top down, Lieutenant to rookies, and how a job like this affects each of their lives, and their lives affect the job.

Specland executive produces with Platt and Adam Siegel via Platt’s Marc Platt Productions. 20th Century Fox TV co-produces with Marc Platt Productions.

Specland penned the 2015 Black List script Nyad about the famed swimmer Diana Nyad, and also The Impossible War, about Jonas Salk and Albert Sabin’s race against the clock and each other to find a polio cure. He was recently tapped to write Reincarnation Type, a thriller feature in the works from Bad Robot and Bristol Automotive.

Platt, Oscar-nominated producer behind La La Land and Bridge of Spies, is next set to produce a feature film adaptation of Catherynne M. Valente’s science fiction novel Space Opera currently in development at Universal, where his Marc Platt Productions has a deal. He also produced Fox’s Grease: Live! and Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.