Fox has put in development a multi-camera parenting comedy from Saturday Night Live vet Steve Koren, 3 Arts Entertainment and 20th Century Fox TV.

Written by Koren, the untitled project centers around what happens when two people who have spent years creating a beautiful harmonious happy relationship decide to destroy it all by adding a baby.

Koren executive produces with 3 Arts’ Will Rowbotham and Greg Walter. 20th Century Fox is the studio.

Koren shared in an outstanding comedy series Emmy in 2016 for his work on Veep. He was a writer on Saturday Night Live from 1990-1998 as well as SNL specials Live in the 90s: Pop Culture Nation, The Best of Chris Farley and The Best Of Phil Hartman. His other writing credits include Seinfeld, including the classic “Serenity Now” episode. His film work includes Bruce Almighty, Click, Grown Ups, Just Go With It, Blended and Pixels. He also co-wrote with Molly Shannon the 1999 classic comedy Superstar. Koren is repped by Verve, 3 Arts and attorney Matt Saver.