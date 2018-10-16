Fox has given a script commitment plus penalty to Move, a one-hour dance drama from Ugly Betty creator Silvio Horta, Mary J. Blige and Gail Berman’s The Jackal Group.

Written by Horta, Move is inspired by the life of famed choreographer and creative director Laurieann Gibson. Move is a music-fueled dramedy that follows an accomplished choreographer who, in order to redeem her damaged reputation in the cutthroat music/dance world, sets her sights on creating a flawless tour for a diva pop singer. To get the coveted gig, though, she’ll have to fend off competition from her arch rival…who happens to be her former assistant. At the same time, she must act as mother hen to her talented, but often difficult, team of dancers who depend on her.

Horta executive produces with Blige, Gibson, and Jackal Group’s Berman and Joe Earley. The Jackal Group is producing.

Horta created, wrote and executive produced Ugly Betty, starring America Ferrera, which aired for four seasons on ABC. During its run, the show won two Golden Globes for best comedy series and best performance by an actress in a TV series comedy or musical for Ferrera, along with Image, PGA and WGA nominations.

Two-time Oscar nominee and nine-time Grammy Award winner Blige was nominated for two Oscars for Netflix’s Mudbound, one for her supporting turn and another for co-penning the title song. She’s also starring in the upcoming Netflix original series The Umbrella Academy set to premiere in 2019. Blige also has done guest starring stints on such shows as Empire and Black-ish. She also starred on NBC’s highly rated production of The Wiz Live!

Gibson has choreographed dance numbers for artists such as Michael Jackson, Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga and Beyoncé. Her music video directing credits include “Judas”, “You and I” and “Love to My Cobain”.