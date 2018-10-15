Fox has given a script commitment with significant penalty to Deputy, an hourlong police procedural from Bright helmer David Ayer, Gangster Squad writer Will Beall and eOne, where Ayer and Chris Long’s Cedar Park Entertainment is under an overall deal.

Written by Beall with Ayer set to direct, Deputy centers on Deputy Bill Hollister, a career lawman who’s very comfortable kicking down doors and utterly lost in a staff meeting. But when the LA County Sheriff drops dead, Bill becomes acting sheriff of Los Angeles County, in charge of 10,000 sworn deputies policing a modern Wild West. The ensemble procedural has the full cooperation of the LA Sheriff’s Department.

Beall executive produces with Ayer and Long via their Cedar Park. Like all new projects from indie studios this pitch season, eOne’s Deputy will be a co-production with Fox.

Ayer directed Netflix’s hit Will Smith feature film Bright and will return to write and direct the sequel. Ayer previously directed tentpole Suicide Squad, which he also wrote, along with Fury, Sabotage, End of Watch, Street Kings, and he penned the screenplays for SU-571, The Fast & The Furious, Dark Blue, S.W.A.T., and Training Day.

Beall developed and executive produced the TV series adaptation of Training Day, based on Ayer’s feature script, which aired on CBS for one season. He also wrote on ABC’s Castle. His feature credits include the upcoming Aquaman and Gangster Squad. His screenplay Lionhunters made the 2017 Black List.

