Fox has given a script commitment plus penalty to an hour-long female-focused FBI drama from former Queen Sugar showrunner Monica Macer, Thruline and 20th Century Fox TV.

Written by Macer, the Untitled FBI Women Project (aka The Tribe) is inspired by journalist and author Doug Stanton’s interviews of women in law enforcement. It is a character-driven drama set inside the New York City field office of the FBI featuring the stories of three female agents as they struggle to balance their professional and personal lives. The series explores the personal lives of our heroines juxtaposed with the demands of protecting America from its greatest threats.

Fox

Macer executive produces with Thruline’s Ron West and Chris Henze. Stanton also executive produces.

Macer served as showrunner in Season 2 of OWN’s Queen Sugar. She previously joined Nashville in Season 2 as a supervising producer rising to co-executive producer on Season 4, its last season on ABC. She also was a staff writer on the first season of Lost. Her other writing/producing credits include Teen Wolf and Deception. She’s repped by ICM Partners, Rain Management and Del Shaw Moonves.

Stanton is the author of Horse Soldiers: The Extraordinary Story of a Band of US Soldiers Who Rode to Victory in Afghanistan and bestseller In Harm’s Way: The Sinking of the USS Indianapolis and the Extraordinary Story of Its Survivors.