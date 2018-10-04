Fox has given a script commitment plus penalty to an FBI cyber security drama from The Resident executive producer/showrunner Todd Harthan, former Prison Break executive producer Vaun Wilmott and 20th Century Fox TV, where Harthan is under an overall deal.

Written by Wilmott, the untitled project centers on FBI Director Dole Green, who is framed for a brazen, well-orchestrated attack at the agency headquarters in Washington, D.C. A treasure trove of classified data and agents identities is stolen in one of the worst attacks on national security in US history. With his career in shambles, Dole must fight to protect his family and get his life back through any means necessary. The series will explore the way people’s lives can be destroyed by accusations, corruption and politics in our social media connected world — a digital scarlet letter.

Harthan and Wilmott executive produce. 20th Century Fox TV is the studio.

Harthan has run The Resident since the series’ launch last season. He previously created executive produced and showran the Fox crime procedural drama Rosewood, also produced by 20th TV, which aired for two seasons on Fox. Meanwhile, Willmott created, executive produced and showran supernatural action drama Dominion, which ran for two seasons on Syfy.

The FBI project reunites the duo after Harthan did a brief stint on Dominion.

Harthan, whose series credits also include USA’s Psych and Starz’s Crash, is repped by UTA and Circle of Confusion. Willmott, who also was a writer on Sons of Anarchy, is repped by UTA and Bloom Hergott.