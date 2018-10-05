Fox has given a script commitment plus penalty to an hour-long faith-based police procedural drama from The Chi co-executive producer Joseph C. Wilson, Ice Cube’s CubeVision and 20th Century Fox TV, where CubeVision and Wilson are under overall deals.

Written by Wilson, the police procedural infuses contemporary retellings of stories from the Bible. It centers on Melvin Reed, a larger-than-life District Commander. With the beating heart of faith driving his commitment to his squad, his community and his family, he sets out to do the impossible – transform one of the most crime-ridden districts in Baltimore by transforming the hearts and minds of both his officers and the residents they’re sworn to protect.

The project is inspired by the life of Lieutenant Colonel Melvin Russell, who serves as a producer on the project. A longtime Baltimore police officer and a preacher, he implemented a new, holistic approach when he became District Commander of the city’s toughest, crime-ridden district. (You can watch a video of him discussing his experience below)

Wilson executive produces with CubeVision’s Ice Cube, Jeff Kwatinetz and Ben Hurwitz. 20th Century Fox TV co-produces with CubeVision.

Wilson recently signed an overall deal with Fox 21 TV Studios. As part of that, he serves as a co-executive producer on the upcoming second season of the studio’s Showtime’s drama series The Chi. Wilson previously was co-executive producer of CBS’ NCIS: Los Angeles, while also developing for the network. Wilson is repped by Paradigm and attorney David Fox at Myman Greenspan.

CubeVision’s latest feature is Excessive Force, a story about racism and corruption based on a story and script written by Kwatinetz and Ice Cube with Carl Franklin directing and Ice Cube starring. Ice Cube is repped by attorney Matt Johnson as well as longtime manger Kwatinetz.