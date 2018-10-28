Fox Business Network is pulling an already aired episode of Lou Dobbs Tonight from reruns or any online archives because of perceptions created by a guest’s remarks about activist George Soros.

In a Thursday broadcast, Chris Farrell, head of the conservative activist Judicial Watch organization, said that Soros and a “Soros-funded State Department” are financially backing the so-called migrant “caravan” that is heading toward the US border from Mexico.

Some observers believed the remarks were an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory dog whistle on Soros, who is Jewish, and revives Fifth column canards about Jewish plots. The condemnations of Farrell’s remarks gained steamed in the wake of heightened sensitivities following the Pittsburgh Synagogue massacre on Saturday.

Judicial Watch has extensively covered the migration, including video footage and on-the-ground coverage. The site’s stories largely claim the mainstream media is not portraying the motivations of the migrants accurately.

In addition to pulling the episode, Fox also said it would not book Farrell again for any of its programs on Fox Business or Fox News.

“We condemn the rhetoric by the guest on Lou Dobbs Tonight. This episode was a repeat which has now been pulled from all future airings,” said a statement from Gary Schreier, senior vice president of programming at the 21st Century Fox-owned network.

Straight out of the Protocols of the Elders of Zion. Just moments ago, Lou Dobbs guest Chris Farrell (head of Judicial Watch) says Caravan is being funded/directed by the "Soros-occupied State Department". pic.twitter.com/QBSong7uk1 — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 27, 2018

Dobbs has been at Fox Business since 2011, joining after leaving CNN’s popular Moneyline and an earlier version of his Lou Dobbs Tonight.