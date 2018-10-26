Jessica Williams (2 Dope Queens) will lead the cast of Hulu’s limited romantic comedy series Four Weddings and a Funeral Set to co-star in the project, written and executive produced by The Mindy Project creator, executive producer and star Mindy Kaling and executive producer Matt Warburton, are Nikesh Patel (Indian Summers), The Mindy Project alumna Rebecca Rittenhouse (Into the Dark: The Body) and John Reynolds (Search Party).

Inspired by the 1994 British romantic comedy film, Four Weddings and a Funeral centers on Jess (Williams), the young communications director for a New York senatorial campaign, who receives a wedding invitation from her college schoolmate now living in London. She leaves her professional and personal life behind, in favor of traveling to England and reconnecting with old friends and ends up in the midst of their personal crises. Relationships are forged and broken, political scandals exposed, London social life lampooned, love affairs ignited and doused, and of course there are four weddings… and a funeral.

Patel plays Kash, Rittenhouse is Ainsley and Reynolds portrays Duffy.

Kaling and Warburton executive produce alongside Tracey Wigfield, Jonathan Prince, Howard Klein for 3 Arts and Charlie Grandy, Tristram Shapeero and Charles McDougall (Ep. 1 & 2). The series comes to Hulu from MGM Television and Universal Television, with MGM serving as the lead studio, and marks Kaling’s second original series with Hulu following The Mindy Project. It also is MGM TV’s second series there, joining The Handmaid’s Tale, and Universal TV’s third, following The Path and The Mindy Project. It’s expected to premiere in 2019 on Hulu.

Williams and fellow comedian Phoebe Robinson are behind the popular 2 Dope Queens podcast that features Williams and Robinson. HBO premiered four hour-long specials based on the podcast earlier this year and four more are scheduled for debut in 2019. Next up, Williams will be seen in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Patrick Brice’s comedy Corporate Animals opposite Sharon Stone and Ed Helms and in Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut Booksmart, alongside Jason Sudeikis, Lisa Kudrow and Will Forte.

Rittenhouse most recently wrapped production on Hulu’s new Blumhouse anthology series opposite Tom Bateman, as well as a key role in Quentin Tarantino’s new movie, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. She can currently be seen in a supporting role in Gus Van Sant’s Sundance film Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far On Foot. Her other TV credits include Red Band Society, The Affair, The Handmaid’s Tale and Netflix’s The Good Cop, as well as the lead in CBS pilot Real Life.

Patel will next be seen in the 2018 Doctor Who Christmas Special and he also recently wrapped the role of Foaly opposite Judi Dench in the Disney’s Artemis Fowl.

Reynolds currently stars in TBS series Search Party. His additional credits include Stranger Things, Masters of None, The Characters, all for Netflix and HBO’s High Maintenance. Reynolds also stars in Lionsgate feature Most Likely To Murder opposite Rachel Bloom and Vincent Kartheiser, which premiered this year at SXSW. He’s repped by UTA, MGMT Entertainment and Felker Toczek.

Williams is repped by UTA, Carrie Byalick at B Company and Jeff Endlich at Morris Yorn.