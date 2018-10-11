Fox has given a put pilot commitment to Forrest’s Treasure, an hour-long drama from The Chi executive producer Elwood Reid, McG (Lethal Weapon), the Gotham Group and 20th Century Fox TV where McG’s Wonderland Sound and Vision has a deal.

Written by Reid with McG set to direct, Forrest’s Treasure is described as a grounded, family drama with a flair for adventure inspired by David Kushner’s upcoming book on the treasure of Forrest Fenn. When a family from Chicago moves to a small town in Montana to pick up the pieces of their fractured lives, they find meaning and purpose in the mystery of a hidden treasure.

Santa Fe art dealer and author Forrest Fenn made national headlines with his 2010 claim that he had hid a treasure chest filled with artifacts, gold, and jewels worth more than a million dollars somewhere in the Rocky Mountains. It triggered a treasure hunt that has claimed at least four lives to date. According to Fenn, the treasure is yet to be found. Kushner previously wrote an article about the Fenn treasure for Wired.

Reid and McG executive produce alongside Kushner and Gotham Group’s Eric Robinson, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Jeremy Bell. DJ Goldberg is co-executive producer.

Reid, who co-created and executive produced FX’s adaptation of The Bridge, is repped by WME. McG, who also exec produces the CW’s Supernatural and Freeform’s Shadowhunters, also is with WME. 20th Century Fox TV produces with Gotham Group, which controls Kushner’s article, and Wonderland Sound and Vision.