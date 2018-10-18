First Reformed, The Favourite and Eighth Grade were among the most-recognized films in the 28th annual Gotham Awards nominations, which were announced this morning. (See below for the full list.)

First Reformed, from writer-director Paul Schrader, is up for Best Feature, Best Screenplay and Best Actor (Ethan Hawke). Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Favourite, which won the Golden Lion at Venice, captured noms for Best Feature and Best Screenplay as well as a special ensemble acting citation from the jury for the trio of Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, and Rachel Weisz. Sundance breakout Eighth Grade got a nod for Breakthrough Director (Bo Burnham) as well as Breakthrough Actor (Elsie Fisher).

The noms for the indie-heavy honors from the Independent Filmmaker Project are considered the unofficial kickoff to the annual film awards season, beginning this year’s accelerated sprint to the Oscars, which are set for February 24.

This year’s Gotham winners will be announced November 26 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. The ceremony already includes tributes to Willem Dafoe (Actor Tribute), Rachel Weisz (Actress Tribute), Paul Greengrass (Directors Tribute) and Jon Kamen (Industry Tribute).

Several of last year’s winners had legs all the way to the Oscars, including Jordan Peele’s Get Out, which scored a leading four noms and won for Best Director; Peele ended up with the Oscar for his original screenplay. The Best Feature winner was Call Me By Your Name, which also went on to a Best Picture nom, and winners Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet and documentary Strong Island also landed Oscar noms.

“There has been a rich abundance of great films, television, and performances in 2018, and we congratulate those being recognized in the nominations this year,” said Joana Vicente, Executive Director of IFP and the Made in NY Media Center.

Here is the full list of nominees:

BEST FEATURE

The Favourite

Yorgos Lanthimos, director; Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Lee Magiday, Yorgos Lanthimos, producers (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

First Reformed

Paul Schrader, director; Jack Binder, Greg Clark, Victoria Hill, Gary Hamilton, Deepak Sikka, Christine Vachon, David Hinojosa, Frank Murray, producers (A24)

If Beale Street Could Talk

Barry Jenkins, director; Adele Romanski, Sara Murphy, Barry Jenkins, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Megan Ellison, producers (Annapurna Pictures)

Madeline’s Madeline

Josephine Decker, director; Krista Parris, Elizabeth Rao, producers (Oscilloscope Laboratories)

The Rider

Chloé Zhao, director; Bert Hamelinck, Sacha Ben Harroche, Mollye Asher, Chloé Zhao, producers (Sony Pictures Classics)

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Bisbee ‘17

Robert Greene, producer; Douglas Tirola, Susan Bedusa, Bennett Elliott, producers (4th Row Films)

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

RaMell Ross, director; RaMell Ross, Joslyn Barnes, Su Kim, producers (The Cinema Guild)

Minding the Gap

Bing Liu, director; Diane Quon, Bing Liu, producers (Hulu & Magnolia Pictures)

Shirkers

Sandi Tan, director; Sandi Tan, Jessica Levin, Maya Rudolph, producers (Netflix)

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Morgan Neville, director; Morgan Neville, Caryn Capotosto, Nicholas Ma, producers (Focus Features)

BINGHAM RAY BREAKTHROUGH DIRECTOR AWARD

Ari Aster for Hereditary (A24)

Bo Burnham for Eighth Grade (A24)

Jennifer Fox for The Tale (HBO)

Crystal Moselle for Skate Kitchen (Magnolia Pictures)

Boots Riley for Sorry to Bother You (Annapurna Pictures)

BEST SCREENPLAY

The Favourite, Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

First Reformed, Paul Schrader (A24)

Private Life, Tamara Jenkins (Netflix)

Support the Girls, Andrew Bujalski (Magnolia Pictures)

Thoroughbreds, Cory Finley (Focus Features)

BEST ACTOR

Adam Driver in BlacKkKlansman (Focus Features)

Ben Foster in Leave No Trace (Bleecker Street)

Richard E. Grant in Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Ethan Hawke in First Reformed (A24)

Lakeith Stanfield in Sorry to Bother You (Annapurna Pictures)

BEST ACTRESS*

Glenn Close in The Wife (Sony Pictures Classics)

Toni Collette in Hereditary (A24)

Kathryn Hahn in Private Life (Netflix)

Regina Hall in Support the Girls (Magnolia Pictures)

Michelle Pfeiffer in Where is Kyra? (Paladin and Great Point Media)

*The 2018 Best Actress nominating committee also voted to award a special Gotham Jury Award to Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, and Rachel Weisz for their ensemble performance in The Favourite. (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

BREAKTHROUGH ACTOR

Yalitza Aparicio in Roma (Netflix)

Elsie Fisher in Eighth Grade (A24)

Helena Howard in Madeline’s Madeline (Oscilloscope Laboratories)

KiKi Layne in If Beale Street Could Talk (Annapurna Pictures)

Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie in Leave No Trace (Bleecker Street)

BREAKTHROUGH SERIES – LONG FORM

Alias Grace, Sarah Polley, Mary Harron, Noreen Halpern, executive producers (Netflix)

Big Mouth, Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Jennifer Flackett, Mark Levin, creators; Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin & Jennifer Flackett, executive producers (Netflix)

The End of the F***ing World, Andy Baker, Murray Ferguson, Petra Fried, Ed MacDonald, Dominic Buchanan, Jonathan Entwistle, executive producers (Netflix)

Killing Eve, Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, executive producers (BBC America)

Pose, Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, creators; Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Sherry Marsh, executive producers (FX Networks)

Sharp Objects, Marti Noxon, creator; Marti Noxon, Jason Blum, Gillian Flynn, Amy Adams, Jean-Marc Vallée, Nathan Ross, Gregg Fienberg, Charles Layton, Marci Wiseman, Jessica Rhoades, executive producers (HBO)

BREAKTHROUGH SERIES – SHORT FORM

195 Lewis, Chanelle Aponte Pearson and Rae Leone Allen, creators

Cleaner Daze, Tess Sweet and Daniel Gambelin, creators

Distance, Alex Dobrenko, creator

The F Word, Nicole Opper, creator

She’s the Ticket, Nadia Hallgren, creator