EARLY ESTIMATES: We’re hearing at this early point in the morning that Universal’s First Man has earned around $1M in Thursday night shows, possibly even as much as $1.4M. These figures come from Deadline industry sources, not from Universal so there could be some fluctuation once the studio reports.

The feature about Neil Armstrong and his trials catapulting toward the 1969 Moon landing, directed by Oscar winning helmer Damien Chazelle, is one of three new wide studio entries this weekend including 20th Century Fox’s Bad Times at the El Royale and Sony’s family movie Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween.

First Man blasted off out of the fall festival season, beloved by critics with a current 89% Certified fresh, with raves for Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy’s nuanced performances, and Chazelle’s authentic approach to the astronaut genre. A third place landing in the high teens is conceivable, the question is whether general audiences flock to this two hour and 21 minute epic. It’s a serious contender for Universal this awards season so the hope is that this estimated $60M production legs out. The movie, playing in 3,600 sites, has the added help of Imax. That’s the way to see the movie we hear as Chazelle shot the lunar sequences of the Apollo 11 mission with Imax high-resolution cameras; and the large format exhibitor’s venues provide 26% more picture on the screen.

Should First Man‘s Thursday night reach its the high-end of estimates we’re seeing, it would match Gravity‘s 10pm and midnight shows back in October 2013 of $1.4M. Fox’s October 2015 The Martian earned $2.5M from its Thursday night previews before notching a $18.1M Friday, $54.3M opening. First Man is arguably more dramatic in nature than those comps, despite each offering the outer space spectacle.

Sony’s Venom, the comic-book movie that could, gets bragging rights again this weekend for No. 1, with an estimated second go-round of $32M, -60%. Ditto for Warner Bros.’ A Star Is Born which is expected to dip 30% to 35% for $27M-$30M in second place. The Bradley Cooper-Lady Gaga romantic musical drama was No. 1 last night with an estimated $4.5M, -1% from Wednesday, at 3,686 theaters and a first week of $66.2M plus previews. Venom made $4.2M yesterday at 4,250 locations, -10% from Wednesday, for a spectacular first week of $107.1M. Again, there was a lot of worry around the feature at Sony given a lot of behind-the-scenes drama, but all of the blood, sweat and tears are paying off for Sony boss Tom Rothman and his team.

This weekend Sony has Goosebumps 2 which they are estimating to open at $14M, while tracking has a tad higher around $16M. Previews started at 5PM last night and the Ari Sandel-directed movie is in play at 3,510 locations. Industry estimates this morning –not from Sony– are figuring it did between $600K-$700K last night. The first Goosebumps which starred Jack Black and was made for $58M was a solid October performer for Sony opening to No 1 with $23.6M. The first chapter made $600K at 2,567 Thursday theaters for a first day of $7.3M. Part two cost significantly cheaper before P&A, an estimated $35M.

Fox’s funky noir Bad Times at the El Royale, directed and written by Oscar-nominated The Martian scribe Drew Goddard is projected to open at round $8M. Fox kept this all-star thriller starring Chris Hemsworth, Dakota Johnson, Jeff Bridges, Jon Hamm, et al as economical as possible at $30M given its edgy tone. Industry estimates –not from Fox– figure around $600K-$700K from last night. We’ll have updates later Friday AM. Critics have hugged Bad Times with a 75% certified fresh rating.