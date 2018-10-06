With Danny Boyle dropping out and Cary Joji Fukunaga boarding the forthcoming James Bond film, the iconic spy franchise has been going through some changes. Another much-talked-about topic is whether or not there will ever be a female James Bond. Although it would be progressive and refreshing to see a woman as Bond, Executive Producer Barbara Broccoli says we shouldn’t expect a female 007 any time soon.

“Bond is male,” Broccoli said in an interview with The Guardian. “He’s a male character. He was written as a male and I think he’ll probably stay as a male.”

She points out that there isn’t a need to turn male characters into women. She adds, “Let’s just create more female characters and make the story fit those female characters.”

Her reasoning makes sense as she says that Bond can’t be considered a feminist based on the early movies. “It was written in the 50s, so there’s certain things in [Bond’s] DNA that are probably not gonna change.”

Not having a female Bond doesn’t diminish their role in the new Bond films, which have changed with the times. “I’ve tried to do my part, and I think particularly with the Daniel [Craig] films, they’ve become much more current in terms of the way women are viewed,” Broccoli said.

The 007 producer is right. Even though there are no plans to have a female Bond, the franchise has seen progressive changes with the choice of Fukunaga as the director of the new Bond pic (news that Deadline exclusively reported) which will have Craig reprising the dapper spy role. The Maniac creator is the first American — more than that, Asian American — to direct a film in the franchise.