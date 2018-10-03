Most Americans have received an emergency alert on their cellphone — Amber Alert, tornado warning or whatever. But today virtually every American with a mobile device will be hearing directly from Uncle Sam. Whether they want to or not.

If your cell is turned on at 11:18 a.m. PT/3:18 p.m. ET, it will buzz and you’ll see a “Presidential Alert” from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, in conjunction with the FCC. And, as FEMA notes, “Users cannot opt out of receiving the Wireless Emergency Alerts test.”

It’s the first nationwide dry run for the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System, which the feds say “will assess the operational readiness of the infrastructure for distribution of a national message and determine whether improvements are needed.” That a verbose way of saying, “Here’s how we’ll let you know if something big is happening.”

But this is only a test. A real “presidential alert” would be sent only in the case of a national emergency or crisis. Today’s practice alert originally was planned for September 20 but was postponed due to ongoing response efforts to Hurricane Florence, FEMA said.

The WEA was launched in 2012, six years after Congress passed the Warning, Alert and Response Network Act as a reaction to the outcry over FEMA’s handling of Hurricane Katrina.

Here is more from the governmental agency regarding today’s test, which is the mobile answer of the Emergency Alerts System we’ve come to know and dread on TV and radio for decades (there also will be an EAS alert today two minutes after the WEA one goes out):