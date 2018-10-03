Snapshot: New series Week 2: NBC’s New Amsterdam (1.6 Live+same day rating in 18-49, down 16%; 7.5 million viewers, may be adjusted down because of This Is Us overrun), CBS’ FBI (1.2, down 8%; 10.1 million); Returning series Week 2: NCIS, NCIS: New Orleans and Lethal Weapon even with Week 2 in 18-49, all other shows down.

Launching a TV series is supposed to be a marathon, not a sprint, as it takes viewers time to discover new shows. Yet, in today’s crowded universe of 500+ scripted shows, you usually get one shot at being noticed with the premiere, and if you don’t open strong, you may be doomed. Unless you are a Dick Wolf show sandwiched by NCIS series on CBS.

While the latest Wolf series, FBI, opened to OK but not spectacular 1.3 adults 18-49 Live+SD rating and 10.1 million viewers last Wednesday against the This Is Us season premiere, it held up very well in its second outing last night (1.2, down 8%, 9.4 million), helped by a strong retention for the returning Wednesday CBS dramas. NCIS (1.4, 11.9 million) at 8 PM and NCIS: New Orleans (1.0, 7.8 million) both matched their season premiere L+SD demo ratings from last week, with NCIS once again ranking as the most watched program of the night. FBI was the second most watched show of the night, edging NBC’s This Is Us (2.4, 8.8 million).

NBC’s hit family drama is currently down 17% in the demo from its opener last week but may be adjusted up because of a minute overrun. On the flip side, This Is Us‘s lead-out, new NBC drama New Amsterdam (1.6, 7.5 million), is currently down 16% in the demo from its solid debut last Wednesday but could be adjusted down for a 21% week-to-week drop. (I will update with final numbers.) New Amsterdam still dominated the 10 PM hour in the demo, with NBC’s shows going 1-2-3 in 18-49 for the night. No.2 was The Voice (1.8, 9.2 million). While the singing competition’s Monday edition grew in Week 2, last night’s episode was down from the Tuesday premiere by 14%. NBC easily won the night in 18-49, while CBS was tops in total viewers.

Ray Mickshaw/FOX

Fox’s revamped Lethal Weapon (0.8, 3.2 million) also retained 100% of its premiere 18-49 L+SD rating and built onto its lead-in from The Gifted (0.7, 2.3 million), which slipped -22 week-to-week.

ABC aired Dancing with the Stars (0.8, down a tenth from last week, 6.1 million) and a rebroadcast of A Million Little Things.