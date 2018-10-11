CBS has ordered additional episodes of FBI, its latest high-profile drama series from Dick Wolf. The network did not confirm the size of the back order, only calling it a full-season pickup. I hear that the order is the standard Back 9, bringing the show’s freshman season to 22 episodes.

The pickup is not a surprise. FBI, from Universal Television and CBS Television Studios, ranks as CBS’ most-watched new series with over 13.6 million viewers, and as the No. 2 new show of the season in that metric.

FBI got off to a solid ratings start, ranking as CBS’ second-most-watched drama during premiere week (12.9 million in Live+3), behind NCIS, and third-most-watched CBS series overall, behind The Big Bang Theory and NCIS. The drama also displayed impressive Week 2 (93%) and Week 3 (97%) Live+same day viewership holds, edging time-slot rival This Is Us on NBC the past two Tuesdays. (In L+SD adults 18-49, FBI has slipped 23% since the premiere.)

FBI centers on the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Ebonée Noel, Jeremy Sisto and Sela Ward star.

The series has underwent behind-the-scenes changes. It saw the departures of original showrunner Craig Turk, who was replaced in July by Greg Plageman. He recently stepped down and was succeeded by two of Wolf’s top lieutenants: Chicago P.D. showrunner Rick Eid and Chicago Fire showrunner Derek Haas.

Dick Wolf, Rick Eid, Derek Haas, Terry Miller, Norberto Barba, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski are executive producers for Universal Television in association with CBS Television Studios.

FBI airs Tuesdays at 9 PM on CBS.