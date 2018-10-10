There is a second showrunner change on CBS’ high-profile new fall drama series FBI, from Law & Order and Chicago boss Dick Wolf, Universal TV and CBS TV Studios. Greg Plageman, who joined the series as showrunner in late July, replacing Craig Turk, is stepping down. He is being replaced by two of Wolf’s top lieutenants: Chicago P.D. showrunner Rick Eid and Chicago Fire showrunner Derek Haas, who also co-created the mothership Chicago series.

Eid and Haas will continue to run Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire, respectively, while also sharing showrunner duties on FBI.

WME

Brian To/REXShutterstocck

Plageman was brought in to FBI in late July, just before the series was slated to begin production, to get it up and running and oversee a course correction. Plageman was assigned the FBI gig under his overall deal at Uni TV. With FBI said to be back on track and Eid and Haas’ own series set for their current seasons, with stories mapped out and scripts being written, Plageman now will return to development under his overall pact, while Eid and Haas will add extra duties.

FBI, whose first episode was written by Turk, got off to a solid ratings start, ranking as CBS’ second-most-watched drama during premiere week (12.9 million in Live+3), behind NCIS, and third-most-watched CBS series overall, behind The Big Bang Theory and NCIS. The drama also displayed impressive Week 2 (93%) and Week 3 (97%) Live+same day viewership holds, edging time-slot rival This Is Us on NBC the past two Tuesdays. (In L+SD adults 18-49, FBI has slipped 23% since the premiere.) The freshman drama is expected to get a back order from CBS.

FBI, from Universal Television and CBS Television Studios, is about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Eid and Haas will executive produce alongside Wolf, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski. Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Sela Ward, Jeremy Sisto and Ebonée Noel star.