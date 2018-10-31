ABC has opted not to proceed with comedic drama pilot False Profits. I hear the project, starring Bellamy Young and Vanessa Williams, is being shopped by ABC Studios to other outlets.

False Profits was among ABC’s buzzy hourlong pilots last season. It narrowly missed the cut for a series order but remained in priority development for midseason consideration. The network in May authorized the opening of a writers room to generate three additional scripts, and ABC Studios also extending the cast of the pilot.

“I just received a new script on False Profits, we’ll see where we go on that,” ABC’s President of Entertainment Channing Dungey told Deadline in August.

ABC

Written by former Code Black writer-producer Kayla Alpert, False Profits is described as Desperate Housewives meets Glengarry Glen Ross. It follows a team of down-and-out women in suburban Arizona as they fight their way to the top of the cutthroat world of a multi-level marketing cosmetics business.

Alpert executive produces with Jason Reed and former Desperate Housewives exec producer Sabrina Wind via Jason T. Reed Productions. ABC Studios, where Jason T. Reed Prods is under an overall deal, is the studio.

ABC Studios has been able to find homes for pilots that did not go to series at ABC, including Devious Maids, which had a successful run on Lifetime, and All About the Washingtons, which aired on Netflix for one season.