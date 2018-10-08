EXCLUSIVE: Legends of Tomorrow’s Falk Hentschel is to star alongside Jessica Chastain, Colin Farrell, Common and Jon Malkovich in action drama Eve.

Hentschel, who plays Hawkman in Greg Berlanti’s DC universe, joins the film, which is being directed by The Help director Tate Taylor.

Few details of the plot are known but it is thought that Hentschel will play the role of Gunther, a German general at an embassy who wields power and holds great authority in the character study.

The film is produced by Voltage Pictures and Chastain’s banner Freckle Films; Chastain will produce with Freckle Films’ Kelly Carmichael alongside Nicolas Chartier and Dominic Rustam. Voltage Films’ Jonathan Deckter will serve as executive producer and Babacar Diene as co-producer. Taylor directs from a script from Matthew Newton, who left the project last month. Voltage will fully finance Eve and also handle international sales and co-rep domestic with CAA.

Hentschel recently completed a co-leading role opposite Steve Carell and Leslie Mann in Bob Zemeckis-directed Welcome To Marwen. He also appeared in TNT’s The Alienist opposite Daniel Bruhl, Luke Evans and Dakota Fanning, and recently wrapped his role as Hawkman in all four of Greg Berlanti’s CW shows.

He is repped by APA, Zero Gravity Management and Jackoway Tyerman.