It must feel to the New York Giants like they just can’t catch a break and to fans of the Eli Manning quarterbacked NFL team like they just catch as displayed last night.

Yes, the ESPN flagship pro-football show saw the Giants crawl back to a tight 23-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons but with a 6-1 record so far this season, another loss is more than just a loss right now, if you know what I mean?

Especially when the Peach State team has Tevin Coleman make huge runs and the Giants have butter fingers plays like this:

GIANT 4TH DOWN STOP 😏 pic.twitter.com/13GZeaaf9l — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 23, 2018

All of which, on the last night before the LA Dodgers v. Boston Red Sox World Series goes to bat in Beantown, saw MNF take a hit with a 7.5 result in metered markets.

Up just 3% up from the season low of the New Orleans Saints v. Washington Redskins match-up of October 8, last night’s ESPN game was down 11% from last week’s Green Bay Packers’ win over the San Francisco 49ers. Year-to-year, the Falcon’s victory on MNF dipped 5% in the early metrics from the Philadelphia Eagles’ 34-24 win over the Redskins on October 23, 2017.

Added up, that’s another raincloud over the NFL’s contention that ratings are solidly rising over the TV tackle of last season.

To put in further perspective, as we await final numbers later today, the Packers and 49ers’ game of October 15 ended up with an audience of 11.9 million and a 18-49 rating of 4.1. The Eagles game against the Redskins last fall pulled in 11.3 million viewers with a 3.9 rating in the key demo.

Having said all that, MNF is still poised to win the night on both cable and broadcast once again. Undoubtedly that is somewhat due to the Falcons’ winning game peaking twice at 9:15-9:30 PM ET and 10-10:15 PM ET with an 8.4 in the MM ratings.