EXCLUSIVE: has ordered a property series from British production company Barcroft Media. The digital platform is to launch five-part series Most Incredible Homes in a deal that is thought to be the first original commission for a UK indie.

Most Incredible Homes, which consists of 12-minute episodes, will launch on the service on November 3 with episodes dropping weekly. The show reveals astonishing dream homes from around the world. Each episode visits three incredible real-life homes to meet their owners.

From the luxury jungle tree house in tropical Costa Rica to the car-shaped home created by a petrol-head in Austria, the series travels the globe to experience the world’s most unique and extraordinary properties. Additionally, each week, the Most Incredible Homes community on Facebook Watch will get the chance to vote for their favourite property at the end of the show with viewers ultimately deciding which is their favorite via Facebook’s new video polling feature.

Most Incredible Homes is executive produced for Barcroft Media by Sam Barcroft and Peter Wyles with Jude Parker as showrunner.

It is the latest high-profile digital order for the company, which makes Amazing Interiors (above) for Netflix – the SVOD platform’s first original home makeover show. The company, which is run by Sam Barcroft, has aired a number of existing shows on the Facebook Watch platform but Most Incredible Homes is its first original commission. The company, which is part owned by Channel 4, has produced series such as C4 documentary Inside The Klu Klux Klan, History’s Forged In Britain and BBC doc Secrets of the Dinosaur Crater.

The commission comes days after Facebook Watch unveiled a raft of new titles including a reboot of MTV reality series The Real World as well as a global version of interactive game-show format Confetti and The World’s Most Amazing Dog.

“Having launched 15 shows on Facebook Watch over the past year, we have seen how communities congregate around compelling shows. Naturally we’re excited to take things to the next level with this interactive original series,” said Barcroft.