veteran Adam Mosseri has been named head of Instagram, a widely anticipated appointment that elevates an executive who is close to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Mosseri has been at Facebook for more than 10 years, where he’s held a variety of positions including design director for Facebook’s mobile apps and lead for the News Feed, where he tackled such difficult issues as the spread of misinformation on the social network.

In his new role at Instagram, Mosseri will oversee all aspects of the business and recruit a new executive team including a head of engineering, head of product and head of operations.

“We are thrilled to hand over the reins to a product leader with a strong design background and a focus on craft and simplicity — as well as a deep understanding of the importance of community.,” said co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, in announcing the promotion. “These are the values and principles that have been essential to us at Instagram since the day we started, and we’re excited for Adam to carry them forward.”

Systrom and Krieger announced their departure last week, saying they were “now ready for their next chapter” after founding Instagram eight years ago and working at Facebook for the past six.

Tech sites, including Recode, reported the duo left amid frustration with growing interference from Zuckerberg, who believed Instagram would benefit from tighter integration with Facebook. The co-founders chafed over recent product changes, including how posts are shared between the two networks, the tech publication reported.

“Since we announced our departure, many people have asked us what we hope for the future of Instagram,” Systrom and Krieger said. “To us, the most important thing is keeping our community — all of you — front and center in all that Instagram does. We believe that Adam will hold true to these values and that Instagram will continue to thrive.”

Prior to joining Facebook, Mosseri worked at TokBox as the company’s first designer. He began his career founding a design consultancy in 2003 that focused on graphic, interaction and exhibition design.