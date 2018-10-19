has removed a video from controversial Nation of Islam Minister Louis Farrakhan’s account, in which he compared Jews to termites.

The video was removed because of its violation of the Terms of Service. The video is still posted on , which, so far, has not removed it.

In the video, Farrakhan claims that he is not an anti-Semite, as some critics contend. Rather, he says that he is “anti-termite.”

“So when they talk about Farrakhan, call me a hater, call me anti-Semite. Stop it. I’m anti-Termite. I don’t know nothing about hating somebody because of their religious preference,” Farrakhan claimed in the video.

Farrakhan was most recently in the mainstream news when he appeared on stage as an honored guest at Aretha Franklin’s funeral. He was joined by former President Bill Clinton, among others.