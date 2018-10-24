continues to build on licensing deals it struck earlier this year with music labels, adding lyrics for its Lip Sync Live feature and allowing users to add songs to their profiles and stories.

The company said its users will be able to add a song to photos and videos they share to Facebook Stories, and soon, they’ll be able to add a track — whatever they’re currently listening to, or a favorite tune — to a new music section on the Facebook user profile.

Facebook also is enhancing Lip Sync Live, which is now available in many countries around the world. It’s adding lyrics, too, so users will be able to perform completely accurate renditions of, say, Dua Lupa’s New Rules, Khalid’s Better, and Maroon 5’s Girls Like You.

The social media network is trying to match the features of music apps like Tik Tok, the Chinese company that acquired Musical.ly, or Smule.