Netflix has set November 30 for the Season 3 premiere of animated series F Is For Family, from Vince Vaughn’s Wild West Television and Gaumont Television.

Created by Bill Burr and Emmy winner Michael Price (The Simpsons) F Is For Family is set in the 1970s, a time when political correctness, helicopter parenting and indoor smoking bans weren’t part of anyone’s vocabulary, let alone the norm. Burr voices family patriarch Frank. Voice cast also includes Laura Dern, Justin Long, Debi Derryberry, Haley Reinhart and Sam Rockwell, among others.

Burr also executive produces along with Vince Vaughn, Peter Billingsley and Price, who also serves as showrunner. Michael Lagnese and Victoria Vaughn from Wild West Television are co-executive producers on the series.

