Algee Smith (The New Edition Story) and Austin Abrams (The Walking Dead) have joined the cast of Euphoria, HBO’s teen drama starring Zendaya and written by The Wizard of Lies scribe Sam Levinson, with Drake and Future the Prince executive producing.

In a recasting, Smith will play McKay, believed to be a series regular role. He replaces Brian “Astro” Bradley, who played the part in the pilot. Abrams will portray Ethan.

Euphoria, based on the Israeli series from HOT, follows a group of high school students as they navigate drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love and friendship. Zendaya leads the cast that also includes Storm Reid, Maude Apatow, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Hunter Schafer and Sydney Sweeney.

Levinson will write all episodes of the series and will executive produce alongside Drake, Future the Prince, Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin (the duo who created the original Israeli series), Tmira Yardeni, Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokadi and Gary Lennon. Augustine Frizzell directed the pilot and co-executive produces. A24 Television is producing.

Smith’s recent credits include the role of Ralph Tresvant on The New Edition Story and follow-up The Bobby Brown Story. On the big screen, Smith can currently be seen in The Hate U Give. He’s repped by Indigo Production Group, WME and Stone, Genow.

Abrams most recently recurred as Jackson Barber on FX’s The Americans, Casey on SMILF and Ron Anderson on The Walking Dead. He also has guest-starred on Shameless and Silicon Valley. Abrams is repped by WME, Industry Entertainment, Myman.