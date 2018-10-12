Sony made a pair of tweaks to its winter release schedule today, moving Escape Room up from February 1 to January 4 and Miss Bala from January 25 to that newly vacated February 1 date.

Escape Room (fka The Maze) is a psychological thriller about six strangers who find themselves in circumstances beyond their control and must use their wits to survive. Directed by Adam Robitel from a script by Bragi F. Schut and Maria Melnik, the film stars Logan Miller, Deborah Ann Woll, Taylor Russell, Tyler Labine, Jay Ellis and Nik Dodani. On its new date, Escape Room will go up against Aviron’s crime drama Three Seconds and LD Entertainment’s thriller Jacob’s Ladder.

Miss Bala stars Gina Rodriguez as a woman whose friend goes missing in Tijuana and finds herself a pawn in a dangerous game being played by the CIA, the DEA and a charismatic young crime boss (Ismael Cruz Cordova). Anthony Mackie, Aislinn Derbez and Matt Lauria also star in the remake of the 2011 Mexican film. Miss Bala now will open against Paramount’s horror pic Eli.