Erick Opeka has been named president of digital networks, overseeing the strategy, development, launch, and operations of Cinedigm’s growing roster of premium digital-first channels.

Opeka served as the company’s EVP of digital networks since 2014, where he oversaw distribution of Cinedigm’s OTT networks, which include the factual network Docurama; gaming and eSports network WHAM; the family friendly Dove Channel and Dove Kids; Asian pop culture network HALLYPOP; and the Chinese entertainment channel BAMBU. He was integral in the development and launch of the company’s flagship networks, and struck partnerships with platforms including Sling TV, XUMO and Twitch.

Before assuming EVP duties, Opeka was SVP of global digital. Prior to joining Cinedigm, Opeka was SVP and head of New Video Digital, an aggregator of independent digital content for more than 850 content partners including A&E Networks, The Jim Henson Company, Berman Braun, and others.

“Under Erick’s leadership, Cinedigm has built an unprecedented and impactful portfolio of nine digital-first networks from the ground up, and the partnerships he has helped secure have been a driving force in spreading Cinedigm’s content to top platforms across the globe,” CEO and Chairman Chris McGurk said in a statement. “I cannot think of anyone better suited for this role, navigating the future creation and distribution of quality digital networks and streaming products.”

Opeka received his bachelor’s degree from UT Austin, and his MBA from Florida State University. He is also a veteran of the US Army, serving as a medical sergeant in the light infantry.