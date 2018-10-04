Netflix continues to expand its relationship with Eric Newman. The streaming network has signed a multi-year overall series deal with the Narcos executive producer and showrunner. It is in addition to the feature film overall deal Netflix made in March with Newman, Bryan Unkeless and their newly launched Screen Arcade.

The dual film-TV deal reflects Newman’s track record at Netflix where he has been behind a hit TV series, Narcos, and a hit original movie, Bright.

Newman’s first project at Netflix was Hemlock Grove, the second original series that the Internet network commissioned. That was followed by the global hit Narcos, on which Newman has been executive producer since the start and showrunner since Season 2.

Newman’s feature credits also include the Alfonso Cuaron-directed Children of Men, the Zack Snyder-directed Dawn of the Dead, The Last Exorcism and In Time.

Via Screen Arcade, Newman is producing Netflix’s untitled sci-fi movie from Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, starring Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Dominique Fishback. He is repped by CAA and attorneys Stewart Brookman and Craig Jacobson.

Netflix has been methodically locking in key creative talent behind its biggest series into overall deals. That includes Stranger Things executive producer Shawn Levy and Orange Is the New Black and GLOW’s Jenji Kohan.