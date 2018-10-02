Epic Pictures announced numerous hires and promotions Tuesday including Kalani Dreimanis as Director of International Sales, Gregory S. Burkart as Director of Sales for DreadCentral.com, Michele Wilson-Edell as International Sales Coordinator, and Michelle Vezilj as PR and Festival Coordinator.

In addition to the new roster, Yulissa Morales was promoted as US Distribution Manager and Joe Hui was upped to Post Production Manager. The new staff roster comes after Deadline exclusively reported that Epic Pictures co-founder Shaked Berenson exited the company in early August.

Kalani Dreimanis will step into the role of Director of International Sales after working in international sales and distribution at Myriad Pictures. Most recently, she represented the critically acclaimed SXSW film Support The Girls. She was involved in the production of several projects, including the Sundance film, The Last Word. She has also worked for Straight Up Films where she worked on such pictures as Transcendence and Jane Got A Gun.

Prior to joining DreadCentral.com as Director of Ad Sales, Gregory S. Burkart was a Staff Writer and Assistant Editor for FEARnet.com and Blumhouse.com; at the latter, he co-produced, wrote and directed the web series Tales from the Netherweb for Blumhouse Digital, and created original content for ad campaigns with several major studios.

Michele Wilson-Edell, International Sales Coordinator studied costume design for film and television. Before joining Epic Pictures, she worked as the Director of Hospitality at the Fantasia International Film Festival.

PR and Festival Coordinator Michelle Vezilj worked as the Head of Creative Development at Wildfire Pictures. She produced the Adam Sigal-directed Sargasso starring Academy Award nominee Tom Berenger, Jeremy Sumpter, Graham McTavish, and Richard Portnow.