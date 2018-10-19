Entertainment One has acquired the television rights to Bruce Henderson’s book Sons and Soldiers: The Untold Story of the Jews Who Escaped the Nazis and Returned with the U.S. Army to Fight Hitler, to develop as a series, with Emmy winner Eric Tuchman (The Handmaid’s Tale) attached to pen the adaptation and David Ayer to direct. Ayer and Chris Long’s Cedar Park Entertainment will produce with Storyby Entertainment as part of their first-look deals with eOne. eOne is the studio and will distribute the project worldwide.

Sons and Soldiers is the little-known saga of young German Jews, dubbed The Ritchie Boys, who fled Nazi Germany in the 1930s, came of age in America, and returned to Europe at enormous personal risk as members of the U.S. Army to play a key role in the Allied victory. The book was originally published in 2017 by William Morrow.

Tuchman is known for his work on Hulu’s praised The Handmaid’s Tale for which he received an Emmy for outstanding drama series.

Ayer most recently directed Netflix’s hit feature film Bright and will return to write and direct the sequel Bright 2.

Henderson is the author of more than 20 nonfiction books, including the #1 New York Times bestseller And The Sea Will Tell which was made into a highly-rated television miniseries. His books have been published in more than a dozen countries.

Tuchman is repped by Paradigm Talent Agency, Rain Management Group and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein. Cedar Park and Ayer are repped by CAA. CAA also repped Storyby Entertainment in the deal. Henderson was repped in the deal by Lucy Stille at APA and attorney Wayne Alexander on behalf of Dan Conaway at Writer’s House.