EXCLUSIVE: UK-based Eon Productions has hired theater, film and TV producer Patrick Daly to oversee production and development of the company’s theatrical projects.

Eon, best known in the film world for its longstanding production of James Bond movies, has been a big player on Broadway and the West End in recent seasons with involvement in, among others, Once and The Band’s Visit, both Tony Award winners for best musical.

Daly will serve as Eon’s Overseeing Consultant in charge of production and development across all theatrical projects. He will continue to run his own company, Caledonia Productions, launched last year to produce and develop a slate of upcoming stage and screen projects.

Prior to launching Caledonia, Daly was Vice President/Producer at Jean Doumanian Productions for 12 years.

“We are incredibly lucky to now have Patrick on board to oversee our theater projects,” said Eon producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. “He has a fantastic track record, great relationships throughout the industry, and – most importantly – impeccable taste in content.”

Said Daly, “It is a thrill to be working closely with Eon Productions to further grow what is already a hugely exciting slate of theatrical projects both in the UK and the US. I look forward to working to bringing the current projects to the stage as well as seeking out further opportunities for us to explore”.

Daly is Executive Producer of the film Galveston, out today, directed by Melanie Laurent and starring Ben Foster and Elle Fanning. He exec produced Every Brilliant Thing for HBO and the NBC comedy series Shrink, now also on Hulu. He was a co-producer on the film August: Osage County, and a producer of director Benedict Andrews’ 2016 film Una, starring Rooney Mara and Ben Mendelsohn and based on the Olivier Award-Winning play Blackbird by David Harrower.

His US and U.K. theatrical production credits include Chimerica, the Olivier winning The Mountaintop, the Pulitzer-winning August: Osage County, Nina Raine’s Tribes and The Effect by Lucy Prebble in partnership with The National Theatre of Great Britain.

Caledonia is currently developing a number of scripted series with partners including Cuba Pictures, Fremantle Media, UFA in Germany, and the US adaptation of The IT Crowd adapted by Graham Linehan for Universal/NBC.

Eon Productions, an affiliate of Danjaq, is the UK based production company which makes the James Bond films. In addition to Once and The Band’s Visit, stage projects under either the Eon umbrella or its individual principals include A Steady Rain starring Hugh Jackman and Daniel Craig, and Othello starring Craig and David Oyelowo.