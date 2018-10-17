Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios has appointed Ronnie Ng as Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Development. Ng will work out of Entertainment Studios’ LA headquarters and manage corporate finances, strategic investments, risk management and data analysis for all Entertainment Studios corporate entities under Allen Media. That includes broadcast TV syndication, advertising sales, the eight 24-hour HD networks, and digital platforms — as well as theatrical motion picture co-productions and global distribution for Allen’s theatrical and digital movie distribution divisions.

Ng has more than 17 years of experience in negotiating and structuring mergers and acquisitions and leveraged finance transactions within the media and entertainment industry. The exec joins Entertainment Studios after five years at TCW Group where he was Vice President in the Fixed Income Group. Prior to joining TCW, Ng was Executive Director of Media & Communications Group with UBS Investment Bank for six years, and previously held similar investment banking positions at Deutsche Bank Securities and Houlihan Lokey.

Allen says, “Ronnie Ng is an outstanding addition to our Entertainment Studios/Allen Media family. Ronnie’s extensive corporate and financial investment experience makes him a very strong executive joining our team as we continue to grow our global media and technology company and aggressively pursue mergers and acquisitions.”

Last month, Entertainment Studios announced it had secured $500M in credit facilities for general business purposes, productions, co-productions and acquisitions. It also recently acquired The Weather Channel.