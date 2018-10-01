EXCLUSIVE: Designated Survivor producer Entertainment One has hired Paramount Network and TV Land exec Amanda Bowman Gerisch following the departure of Carolyn Newman.

Gerisch joins as Vice President, Development – Scripted, Television, reporting to Pancho Mansfield, President, Global Scripted Programming, Television.

She will focus on the development and packaging of television projects from the U.S. market and securing intellectual property from the global market to bring to the U.S. She will also work closely with global teams under Television and Film Chief Strategy Officer Peter Micelli. Her appointment is effective immediately.

At Viacom’s Paramount Network and TV Land Gerisch was the executive-in-charge of hit series Younger as well as comedy Teachers. She helped launch the network’s first single camera comedy American Woman and shepherded Paramount Network’s comedy series First Wives Club and Darren Star’s upcoming comedy series Emily in Paris.

Prior to that, Gerisch was at Alloy Entertainment where, as Manager of Development and Current, her projects included Pretty Little Liars and Ravenswood. She also worked with Alloy’s book publishing arm to develop series for television, as well as international formats.

This comes after former SVP Scripted Programming Carolyn Newman left for Netflix two years after joining the independent studio. Newman joined the SVOD service, reporting to Larry Tanz, VP of Content Acquisition, to be part of its scripted co-licensed and original TV team to focus on English-language scripted projects.