Endemol Shine has struck a deal with China’s CCTV to take the international rights to “docu-tainment” format The Nation’s Great Treasures.

The superindie will work with the Chinese public broadcaster to create an international version of the national heritage format that it can sell globally. It comes after the show, which features a different treasure in each episode, launched in December 2017 with a second season planned for later this year. The show is produced by CCTV Documentary International Media.

It is the second Chinese format that the 21st Century Fox and Apollo-owned firm has taken the international rights to; earlier this year it partnered with Vision Media to handle global sales on Puzzle Masters.

Chinese formats have largely struggled to travel globally and as yet there has not been a breakout hit. In 2014, ITV Studios Global Entertainment struck a landmark deal to sell CCTV’s entertainment format Sing My Song but was only able to sell it into Vietnam.

It comes as Endemol Shine heads into Mipcom, which is celebrating China as this year’s Country of Honor with close to 200 delegates expected to attend.

“As an operating company of Endemol Shine Group based in China, it’s our pleasure to be the bridge between the Chinese and the global content industry, leveraging on our Group’s creative and distribution network,” says William Tan, Managing Director of Endemol Shine China. “At Endemol Shine China we are committed to work with our local partners to ensure we create new content that can travel globally. The Nation’s Greatest Treasures was a huge hit here in China and we firmly believe our business is positioned to make it a global success.”

Yu Lei, Producer and Chief Director of The Nation’s Greatest Treasures says, “The Nation’s Greatest Treasures is the very first studio docu-tainment show that focuses on museums and artifacts on CCTV and we were thrilled with the show’s success here in China. It is really exciting to turn the show into an international format to allow our international production partners to tell local stories about their national treasures and cherish their own culture. This is also what we have created this show for.”