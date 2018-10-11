The First and Electric Dreams commissioner Simon Maxwell is set to leave his role as Head of International Drama at UK network Channel 4 to set up an Endeavor Content-backed production company.

The company, as yet unnamed, marks Endeavor Content’s first scripted TV partnership in the UK. It will focus on focus on producing premium drama series for the UK, U.S. and international markets.

Maxwell will leave his position at the end of the year, having overseen a number of global dramas orchestrated by Channel 4 including AMC co-pro Humans, Hulu’s Beau Willimon space drama The First, which was co-financed by Endeavor Content, Philip K Dick Amazon co-pro Electric Dreams as well as forthcoming titles such as Bathsheba Doran’s Traitors, Lucy Kirkwood’s Chimerica and George Clooney’s Catch 22.

Most recently a network executive, but Maxwell is also a creative; having created, written and exec produced Fox International drama Deep State, which is filming its second season. He also co-wrote feature film Killing Bono and exec produced NBC’s Odyssey during his time as Head of Scripted at Red Arrow Entertainment.

“It’s hard to imagine a more exciting time to be in the scripted television business, with the climate favouring the kind of brave, authored global storytelling that I’ve been privileged enough to work on at Channel 4,” said Maxwell. “With this new company, we aim to apply a similarly adventurous ethos to our work, prioritizing talent relationships and providing a home and a model for the best storytellers to create their boldest work, both locally and globally. I couldn’t wish for more kindred spirited and like-minded partners than the team at Endeavor Content.”

“Simon’s entrepreneurial approach, creativity, and understanding of programming that resonates with audiences globally makes him an ideal partner for Endeavor Content. We look forward to working with him to bring more talent-driven scripted programming to viewers around the world,” added Endeavor Content Co-Presidents Chris Rice and Graham Taylor.