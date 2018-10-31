EXCLUSIVE: Gerren Crochet has boarded Endeavor Content as an associate, focusing on film financing and sales of feature films. He will be based in Los Angeles.

Crochet comes from Gersh, where he worked in film finance and sales where he packaged and sold films. He worked on the team that co-repped the Lizzie Borden biographical thriller Lizzie starring Kristen Stewart and Chloë Sevigny as well as the drama The Hero starring Sam Elliot.

Prior to Gersh, he worked at American Entertainment Investors as an associate on the financial structuring, packaging and client consulting team. He graduated with an MFA from the Producers Program at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television, which focuses on the nexus between the creative and the business side of entertainment.