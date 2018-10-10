Endeavor Content has bolstered its ranks with several hires and promotions across its film and TV groups. At the same time, the company announced that international film sales company Bloom — acquired by Endeavor Content in August, 2017 — will now be fully integrated into the global sales business, a move that should shake up the sales agent business a bit.

Guando, left, and McPhee Courtesy Endeavor Content

Bloom’s Alex Walton has been named EVP International Film Sales and Distribution for Endeavor Content. Dan Guando, who handled film development for Bloom, has been named Endeavor Content SVP Film Development & Production, and he’ll work alongside London-based Negeen Yazdi. Beth McPhee, who previously oversaw Marketing for Bloom, has been named SVP Marketing for Endeavor Content.

All of Bloom’s existing employees will maintain their current positions under the Endeavor Content banner.

Greathouse Courtesy Endeavor Content

In addition, David Greathouse is joining Endeavor Content’s production group as VP Film. Greathouse produced Icebox, which recently premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, and was previously the president of Demarest Films, where he produced films including Hacksaw Ridge.

On the television side, Patrick McDonald has been named VP TV Development & Production, reporting to Joe Hipps. McDonald joins from Starz, where he was a VP Original Programming and shepherded shows such as Outlander, Sweetbitter and American Gods. He will work alongside Noah Greenshner, who joined the company earlier this year as VP TV Development & Production after previously working at Legendary on Lost in Space and Love.

De Maio Courtesy Endeavor Content

Lorenzo de Maio, meanwhile, has been made a partner at Endeavor Content. De Maio oversees Endeavor Content’s television advisory group, focusing on financing and selling global television series. Will Maxfield and Maxwell Saines have been promoted to associates, respectively working on the film and television financing and sales teams.

Said Endeavor Content co-presidents Chris Rice and Graham Taylor: “These new hires and promotions reflect the expansion of our best-in-class team at Endeavor Content. We are fortunate to have such a strong group of individuals to lead our continued growth, and to help further Endeavor Content’s purpose of helping artists create new models and opportunities that address the shifts happening across the media landscape.”

Endeavor Content this year has financed, sold and developed more than 100 film, TV and nonfiction projects, including Killing Eve and Book Club, and has been part of The Front Runner, Suspiria, Mid 90s, Old Man and the Gun, Won’t You Be My Neighbor, and Monsters and Men. On the TV side, the deals include Beau Willimon’s The First on Hulu, Damien Chazelle’s upcoming The Eddy, and Apple’s See and Are You Sleeping, the latter through its joint scripted television venture with Peter Chernin.