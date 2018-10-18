Fox’s Empire (1.6 demo rating, 5.09 million viewers) took the demo win Wednesday night among Big 4 broadcasters, holding on to last week’s rating in the age bracket. Empire pulled ahead of CBS’s Survivor (1.4, 7.28M) to take the top demo spot, after sharing that status last Wednesday.

Survivor’s 12% week-to-week drop landed it a new series low for a regularly scheduled episode. Following the competition series, CBS dramas SEAL Team (0.8, 5.53M) and Criminal Minds ( 0,7, 4.53M) also lost 1/10th to match series lows.

NBC’s 9 PM Chicago Fire (1.3, 7.86M) slipped 1/10th in the demo but easily took Wednesday primetime in total viewers. Network’s Chicago Med (1.2, 7.64M) also ticked down 1/10th in the demo, while 10 PM’s Chicago P.D. (1.2, 7.02M) hung on to last week’s demo rating.

In overall audience, NBC’s Chicago trilogy where the night’s only non-Survivor shows to crack 7M. With that, NBC won the night in total viewers, for a fourth consecutive week of the new season – a feat NBC last accomplished 16 years back.

In the demo, NBC ranked No. 2 among the Big 4, which is a far sight better than previous year’s No. 4 on the night.

ABC’s American Housewife (1.0, 4.18M), just-picked-up Single Parents (1.0, 3.53M) and A Million Little Things (0.8, 3.34M) held steady week-to-week in the demo. Single Parents may, however, round down to a 0.9 when that minute of Modern Family gets plucked out of the half-hour’s numbers.

Modern Family (1.3, 4.99M) dipped 1/10th week to week. And ABC’s 8 PM The Goldbergs (1.1, 4.89M) which fell 2/10ths in the demo to a series low.

Week 2 of CW’s All American (0.2, 640K) maintained its middling premiere numbers, which actually is not bad, given that its Riverdale lead-in (0.4, 127M) fumbled 1/10th in the demo and about 238K viewers, week to week.

